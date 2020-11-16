LETTER: Dems call for healing of rift they created?

Democrats call

for healing of rift they created?

President Trump was leading in the votes, but overnight Joe Biden came ahead and that was it. The presidential election was stolen from him.

Democrats like Whoopi Goldberg keep saying he needs to “get over it” and “put his big boy’s pants on.”

Where have all these airheads been for the last four years, hiding under a rock? Hilary Clinton, with the help of the Obama administration, FBI, CIA, NSA, Congress and the mainstream media, put together a coup against President-elect Trump. Then they all put this country through hell for four years.

Now the puppet-elect Biden is calling for “healing and compassion” toward Trump supporters, while AOC and the leftist Democrats have another plan. They want to put out a list of all the “other Trump supporters” to make sure they never get a job or promotion.

All the while, the Dumocrat voters are saying the same BS the news media keeps giving out. Even puppet-elect Biden gave “his Black voters” a call-out with his “dog whistle.”

Oh, by the way, Biden is not my president!

George Clarke

King George