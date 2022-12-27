Letter: Dems continue spending spree

The United States is experiencing high inflation and a recession. However, Joe Biden continues to spend, spend, and spend taxpayer money. Recently, he decided to use $36 billion of taxpayer money to bail out the Central States Pension Fund. Joe Biden is in the executive branch, so he is unconstitutionally appropriating money he has no jurisdiction to appropriate and unconstitutionally using taxpayer money.

He wants to send an additional $37.7 billion to Ukraine.

Biden is sinking another $2.5 billion investment into electric vehicle production with GM and LG, even though our electric grid cannot support an influx of electric cars. Let’s upgrade our electric grid first so cars are not sitting uncharged and therefore unused in our driveways.

Congress is passed a Christmas list laden $1.7 trillion omnibus bill at the last hour instead of a clean continuing resolution. They should have let January’s new Congress pass an omnibus bill that they have time to read before they vote!

With high inflation and an ongoing recession, our federal government needs to stop wasteful spending that is simply making them and their cronies richer, causing higher inflation and a deeper recession.

Rose Davis

Spotsylvania