Letter: Dems' inflationary spending hurts American families

Overall inflation for consumers reached its highest levels in four decades earlier this year and continues to make the two most basic and essential costs of living (food and shelter) a burden on many families. The food and home index rose 13.5%, the largest 12-month increase in 40 years.

Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades with real wages failing to keep up with inflation. The Labor Department reported weekly earnings decreased 3.4% over the last 12 months, and various estimates show households on average will lose thousands of dollars this year with inflation rising faster than wages. Retirement accounts are also shrinking.

Rep. Clyburn of South Carolina recently told MSNBC that Democrats knew when they passed the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” and the $740 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” that it would cause prices to rise. In other words, they knew their wasteful spending would cause inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a negligent waste and spend package which the Congressional Budget Office and various other organizations say will have minimal impact, if any, on inflation.

Ordinary Americans, not the political elite, are suffering.

The only reason the federal deficit declined in the past year is that it had been artificially expanded in the two prior years because of the coronavirus relief funds. The deficit is still 2 to 4 times the norm for a non-crisis year.

The 7th district is represented by Abigail Spanberger. She has voted for all the inflationary spending over the past two years, including the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.

There is a lot of noise from the Spanberger campaign and mainstream media about what issues they want us to focus on this election cycle. The phrase coined by James Carville in 1992 bears repeating 30 years later. “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Lori Lewis

Spotsylvania