Letter: Dems making too much of Virginia tourism video

In an article from the Richmond Times–Dispatch today, shared to us by The Free Lance–Star, Democrats appear to be making a mole hill into a mountain regarding the ad agency that Gov. Youngkin used for his political ads. The agency received $268,000 from Virginia to create a tourism video with Youngkin in it.

This is the kind of hyperpartisanship that needs to end.

The fact the governor is portrayed in the video, and that it’s the same ad agency Youngkin’s campaign has used, should neither matter nor surprise; he’s the governor, and having him front-and-center on a video promoting what Virginia has to offer to tourists and other visitors should be lauded instead of lambasted.

It’s truly cherry-picking for Virginia Democrats to place a negative focus on this. The video was fantastically produced by Poolhouse, I encourage everyone to give it a look.

Morgan Burch

Partlow