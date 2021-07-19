LETTER: Dems, media gaslighting Americans

Democrats, media gaslighting Americans

“Gaslighting” is a term used to describe the relentless, deceitful, systematic, psychological manipulation of facts and environment to achieve an objective.

It originated from a 1944 film in which a husband attempted to convince his wife that she was insane by manipulating elements of their environment, such as dimming their home’s gas lighting, moving furniture, removing and returning pictures, etc. while denying any of those changes were happening.

Democrats/Leftists/”Mockingbird” media have been gaslighting Americans for decades, but lately have exponentially intensified this dishonesty to convince us that their harmful, deceitful policies and radical agenda helps Americans.

Let’s be honest: gaslighters are liars with no shame. Their purpose is to gain and retain more power and control of our lives and denigrate our country.