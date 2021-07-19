LETTER: Dems, media gaslighting Americans

Democrats, media gaslighting Americans
“Gaslighting” is a term used to describe the relentless, deceitful, systematic, psychological manipulation of facts and environment to achieve an objective.
It originated from a 1944 film in which a husband attempted to convince his wife that she was insane by manipulating elements of their environment, such as dimming their home’s gas lighting, moving furniture, removing and returning pictures, etc. while denying any of those changes were happening.
Democrats/Leftists/”Mockingbird” media have been gaslighting Americans for decades, but lately have exponentially intensified this dishonesty to convince us that their harmful, deceitful policies and radical agenda helps Americans.
Let’s be honest: gaslighters are liars with no shame. Their purpose is to gain and retain more power and control of our lives and denigrate our country.
Some of their most identifiable gaslights are: lying and cheating are OK; truth is disinformation; America is racist; America’s founding was unjust; the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen; illegal immigration is good; American patriots are enemies of America; Biden’s administration is unifying; DOJ/CIA are honest and fair, but the Constitution is unfair; “Critical Race Theory” is honest and good; white supremacy/privilege is real; history should be erased; law enforcement is bad; Antifa/BLM are peaceful organizations that support Black Americans; man is responsible for global warming; green energy is affordable, efficient and sustainable; and many more.