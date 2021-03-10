LETTER: Dems' new gun control measures are unAmerican

Dems’ new gun-control efforts are un-American

Orange County declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary on Dec. 3, 2019. With liberal gun-grabbers hell-bent on stealing our guns-of-choice nationally, Orange County’s declaration was the right move.

I commend those who took action. I’m sure that Gov. Ralph Northam and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are drooling to take arms from citizens once President Biden and his criminal, anti-Second Amendment cronies begin their “March Across Virginia.” They don’t consider the term “bearing arms” as the citizen’s choice, not theirs.

As long as a citizen owns, keeps and bears arms, no one should infringe on that right. Even the registration of weapons should be considered a socialist move to control citizens. Our founding fathers would be very disappointed in today’s Democrat ideology that desecrates this right.

If stealing or registering our weapons sickens me, then I’m willing to bet that millions of other citizens are just as sick. One hundred delegate seats are up for grabs in Virginia this year. and Democrats need to be removed, as I’m sure they are vividly aware.