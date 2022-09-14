Letter: Dems took off the gloves long ago

Dems took off the gloves long ago

Recently, a writer to the FLS opined that he wished that “the Democrats would take the gloves off.”

Well, if the raid on the Trump home didn’t convince him, maybe he would remember the Sanders’ supporter who tried to assassinate Republican members of Congress, or the recent attempt on a Supreme Court Justice.

Then, there were the billions of dollars in damage from the 2020 riots that caused injuries and death, while destroying small businesses across the country. A recent reminder of the riots was that one of the Minnesota rioters was released from jail thanks to the efforts of our vice president, and has now been arrested for murder.

There was the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop before the election and the famous “Russiagate Hoax,” a DNC and Clinton fabrication.

Note to Sen. Warner: you owe Virginia voters an apology for spreading bogus info when aware it was Democrat hooey. Part was not presenting the truth to the FISA court, but politicizing the DOJ, IRS, and the FBI is not new. FDR, JFK, LBJ, and Obama did the same.

Democrats have done what they can to crush the middle class through inflation, grocery and gas prices, and decimating retirement plans. With the open border, we have illegals molesting children, record fentanyl deaths from Chinese drugs delivered by the cartels, thousands of guns smuggled across the border, terrorists, human trafficking, and even illegals who wanted to shoot up July 4th celebrations in Richmond.

As a last thought, there was the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan where Americans died and many were left behind. Yes, the gloves are off, and the brass knuckles are visible. Democrat voters, this is all on you—lock, stock and barrel. Even knowing this, people will still vote Democrat against their own self-interest.

John W Powell

Stafford