LETTER: Dems vilify all who disagree with them

Dems vilify all who disagree with them

I wonder why it is that conservatives can no longer speak their minds. They are being deplatformed and banned on all social media sites. Why? What is happening to our country?

I, and millions of other people, are beginning to fully understand how the Jewish people felt in Germany 1934. They were demonized and dehumanized by the propaganda media 24 hours a day, and made out to be monsters. Why?

I was always baffled and disgusted at how regular German people could have sat and allowed those atrocities to happen without lifting a finger. I now know. The media made them despise Jewish people. It made them think they deserved their fate.

When I heard Katie Couric say that Trump supporters need to be “deprogrammed,” I suddenly found myself a ghost of the past and closer to unspeakable horrors than I would care to admit to myself.

Why? All I want, as a conservative in America, is to live free. I want smaller government. I want peace and security. I want to be able to worship my God. I am a simple, everyday American, and yet I’m being made out to be a monster.