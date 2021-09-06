LETTER: Dentists should give back to community

Dentists should give back to community

The Aug. 25 editorial [“Good luck finding a Medicaid dentist”] suggests that dental care, which is exorbitantly expensive, should be entirely covered by government.

Look at the results of drug companies left to their own devices.

Most dentists make an excellent living, and it would seem to me that being a part of the social contract and willingly giving back to the community would seem to be a more humanitarian approach.

The government starts off with good intentions and then gets waylaid by money-motivated individuals. Giving back to the community is what makes this world a better place, not greed.

Allan Felsher

Beaverdam