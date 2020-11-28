 Skip to main content
LETTER: Despite many accomplishments, time for Trump to step aside
LETTER: Despite many accomplishments, time for Trump to step aside

Trump did great job,

but should abide

by election outcome

Thank you, President Trump, for your administration’s accomplishments, including the following:

Changing the “Chamberlain style” politics of the previous eight years;

Returning the USA to its prominent position in the world;

Restoring the independence of the FBI, CIA, NSA and Attorney General’s Office;

Initiating “Operation Warp Speed” to produce vaccines for COVID-19;

Challenging China to become a fair trade partner;

Defanging Iran as a major terrorist country;

Eliminating a terrorist Iranian general in Iraq;

Not having any further “Benghazi” incidences;

Having several Arab nations recognize Israel.

Mr. President, recognize the vote of the American people for change. Let the past go, and support the change in leadership at this time.

Dick Hollenbach

Locust Grove

