A recent NPR report brought to light shocking misinformation circulated by special interest groups that oppose clean energy like solar projects in Virginia. I worry that misinformation efforts by these activists hurt my county’s ability to consider solar project proposals on their merits and contributed to the de facto ban on solar in Caroline.

At great length, the article, “An activist group is spreading misinformation to stop solar projects in rural America,” details the strategies, activities and apparent funding behind anti-solar groups like Citizens for Responsible Solar, which is based in Culpeper. Caroline leaders passed rules to govern solar projects in 2021 and then proceeded to deny a half dozen project proposals that followed these rules in 2022. At great disappointment to landowners in the county and at great cost to companies looking to invest in my community, Caroline turned down millions in tax revenue and even more in local spending. Leaders denied taxpayers their right to use their land as they saw fit.

With organized efforts to confuse and mislead the public and officials on solar development, how can we be sure that Caroline leaders were making sound, fact-based decisions when they denied nearly every solar proposal last year? Many of the arguments against the solar projects seemed to be rooted in fear, mistruths and some wild hypotheticals. Our county will not improve if decisions are based on flashy falsehoods. Some leaders gave fair consideration to solar while others stoked fear and grasped for reasons to deny projects. Caroline County needs to improve its below-average schools and fund first responders without another massive tax increase. Quality solar projects could significantly add to our tax base without impacts on neighbors. Let’s hope the county’s decisions to deny such solar investments weren’t due to coordinated misinformation.

David Smith

Ruther Glen