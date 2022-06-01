Letter: Did Archbishop Cordileone do the right thing?

Did Archbishop Cordileone do the right thing?

On May 20, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, made public his letter to Nancy Pelosi that she is not to receive Holy Communion due to her long-standing position on abortion.

For some, the action taken by Cordileone is courageous and long overdue. Like Cordileone, they believe that politicians who actively support “abortion rights” while portraying themselves as faithful Catholics are gravely scandalous and cause confusion about the church’s teaching. They support Cordileone’s remedial application of Canon Law 915: Catholics “obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

Others wonder whether his action is in step with Pope Francis and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

On June 15, 2021, Pope Francis cautioned U.S. bishops not to deny communion to politicians who advocated abortion. Bishops, he said, should be pastors not politicians. However, many bishops see abortion as a moral issue with political ramifications.

In November 2021, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued its report on the meaning of the Eucharist in the church. It stated that “the threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself.” However, it fell short of denying communion to politicians who support abortion.

Cordileone’s ban applies only to the Archdiocese of San Francisco. It did not prevent Pelosi from receiving communion on the following Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, in Georgetown.

Regardless of the impact of Cordileone’s action, the archbishop did the right thing. His action showed leadership in the Catholic Church. Let’s hope our own Virginia bishops (Barry Knestout, Richmond Diocese and Michael Burbidge, Arlington Diocese) do the right thing by publicly endorsing Archbishop Cordieone’s action and by refusing communion to Tim Kaine, our Virginia Catholic senator who votes consistently for “abortion rights.”

Roman J. Marciniak Jr.

Spotsylvania