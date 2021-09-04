LETTER: Disabled veteran arrested in Jan. 6 assault

Local disabled

veteran arrested

in Jan. 6 assault

A King George man has been charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. James Russell Davis was on the west front terrace stairs when he confronted officers who were trying to protect the building from rioters.

According to court records, Davis charged toward officers while holding a large stick. Court records state he ignored a command to move back and charged at officers again. He was charged with federal offenses including assault, resisting or impeding officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Mr. Davis is a military veteran who was wounded in service to our country and walks with a cane. I am surprised that they hired officers who are so visually impaired that they can’t tell the difference between a cane and a large stick.

Of course, maybe it’s just the government lawyers who don’t know what a cane is. How disingenuous! And it seems doubtful that a man who needs a cane to walk repeatedly charged at the officers.

Furthermore, it also appears that because he was outside, not inside the Capitol, Mr. Davis was targeted because of his political persuasion.