If you choose not to expose your child to certain material, opt out. Simply notify adults in control of the activity, in writing, of your objection as it pertains to your child. What you may find objectionable may not be for other parents or guardians with a different set of values, perspectives or tolerance for dissension.

Just as you are entitled to your limits, so are other adults in relationship to what they determine is appropriate for their child. No one has the right to designate themselves as the final arbiter without the input of those who actually are impacted by that decision.

What is even more concerning is when an established procedure is ignored or disregarded because of a power grab. We, as the stakeholders, should have the final say. Not the school board or superintendent.

So, if you disagree with the contents of a book, opt out. Don’t ban.

Irene Johnson–Loftin

Spotsylvania