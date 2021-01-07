 Skip to main content
LETTER: Disappointed religious parade was canceled
It is highly disappointing to see that the Knights of Columbus-sponsored 2021 Religious Freedom Parade (scheduled for this Sunday) has been canceled. At 10 p.m. last night it was a go; at 10 a.m. this morning, as I prepared to pass on the information to my church, it had been canceled.

Once again, “science” prevails over religion; fear prevails over faith. If ever there was a time for such a gathering, this was that time.

Shame on you, K of C.

Tim Moles

Stafford

