LETTER: Disaster at border no laughing matter

Disaster at border no laughing matter

As the newly appointed border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris should find lots to laugh about. Such as:

The facilities (not “cages”) that the illegal immigrants are being confined to are the same ones from both the Obama and Trump administrations;

The lack of control over COVID. Of course, there is no issue according to the experts in the Harris-Biden administration;

The lack of control over the relocation of these illegals, who are being allowed to move freely within the United States while there are limitations on travel for citizens;

The never-ending flow of illegals from Central America, Europe and Africa across our unprotected southern border.

With her many years of experience dealing with such situations in the sanctuary state of California, Harris would seem to be very well qualified to hold the door open.

How many new Democratic voters will be enough to allow into the country before you are satisfied? How many legal citizens will be forgotten to make room for these illegals? How many homeless, jobless and frightened citizens will suffer due to the policies of this misguided administration?