Letter: Disenchanted by Stafford board's decisions

Disenchanted by Stafford board’s decisions

It is very disenchanting to believe government is always for the people. A case in point was the most recent Stafford County board meeting concerning the five-year peek into the inner workings of the comprehensive growth plan.

There was a well-planned move by the chairman to move the agenda item toward the end of a two-hour marathon, when the crowd had thinned out.

The only consolation was of exiting Supervisor Cindy Lamb’s thought-provoking and practical approach to the very non-functional current multimodal future of Brooke’s VRE station and surrounding area and to that of the people who had anticipated greater things for Brooke.

It is also disheartening to hear the argument against retaining inclusion in the urban service area by one board member who has no stake in the game of transportation, but makes a bold statement that current trends will not necessitate any improvements in Brooke, because people are working from home?

I beg to differ wholeheartedly. The thought that our local population would not benefit from a vastly superior and green mode of transporting people from suburban to city is shocking.