Letter: Diverse societies need diverse libraries

Diverse societies need diverse libraries

As the library director of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, I am dismayed, disturbed and appalled that the topic of book banning, book burning and censorship has risen its ugly head in our wonderful, diverse and open community. As a librarian, and I strongly believe that I speak for many other librarians and library staff, intellectual freedom, the freedom to read and the First Amendment are crucially important in a Democratic society.

The banning and burning of books in high school level libraries because they cover topics such as sexuality, LGBTQ+ issues, teen homelessness, physical abuse or similar topics is nothing less than intolerance and narrow-mindedness. Reading books helps prepare us for real life. The Fredericksburg region enjoys the beauty and benefit of a diverse and inclusive community and the very notion of removing books, banning books or burning books is anathema to what this community and this country stands for.