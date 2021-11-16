Letter: Diversity of student body needs diversity in the library

Diverse student body needs diversity in libraries

I am writing not only a Class of 2021 honors graduate of Chancellor High School, but as a tax-paying constituent and concerned voter regarding the recent unanimous decision to ban and burn all books from Spotsylvania school libraries with “sexually explicit” or “objectionable” content. While some may believe this to be the best course of action for protecting the minds of students from harmful ideas, banning books will only hurt Spotsylvania students in the end.

I am neither a parent nor a teacher, but I understand the desire to want to protect children from the horrors of the world. I have seen firsthand the struggles teens face in having only four short years to discover who they are, where they fit in and what kind of person they want to become. In that critical juncture of walking the line between being an extension of their parents and an independent person with original ideas, teens look for guidance from whomever is closest to them. It is the duty of a public school to ensure all ideologies and backgrounds are represented in the curriculum and in the library to ensure equity.