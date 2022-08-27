Letter: Division didn't begin with Trump

Divisions didn’t

begin with Trump

As transplants to Lake Anna, we subscribed to The Free Lance–Star. After receiving my 2022 bill, I reflect on the paper’s content. It has changed considerably from newsworthy to left-leaning opinion driven. Articles are imported from the left-leaning Associated Press. Around the U.S., articles come from Democrat-controlled California.

Virginia articles constantly berate Gov. Youngkin, not presenting both sides or giving him a chance to govern.

The most egregious: the recent column by Donnie Johnston labelling Donald Trump a political cancer. Does Mr. Johnston not understand how divisive and hateful calling the former president of the U.S. a cancer is to the 74 million who voted for him? Either he does not care, or he does it to sell newspapers. Either way it is irresponsible journalism, stoking the fires of divisiveness.

He blames President Trump for dividing America. President Obama started divisive rhetoric, pitting American groups against each other. Hillary Clinton continued, stating half of Donald Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables” characterized by “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic views.” President Trump merely fought back against what conservatives have put up with for decades: name calling, lies about racism, abortion, Medicare. Most Republicans are moderates, not right-wing ideologues.

He states Trump’s followers want the United States of Trump. What Trump followers want are:

Crime controlled, safe streets and communities.

Good quality education with basic reading, writing, arithmetic and STEM.

Controlled entry at the southern border instead of 2 million illegals in fiscal year 2022.

Good paying jobs and 401K/retirement plans that provide a good rate of return.

2 or 3% inflation, not 8, 9 or 10%.

Energy independence. Gas at $2.25 gallon instead of $4 or $5.

Is Trump divisive? Or is it the media reaction like Mr. Johnston’s that fuels the fire of divisiveness?

Carol Sudol

Mineral