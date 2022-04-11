Letter: Do our leaders have a plan for Ukraine?

Do our leaders have a plan for Ukraine?

When, if ever, would we commit American forces to the Ukraine? Not an easy question, and one that I can easily answer.

Often we commit our brave men and women needlessly and too early. Sometimes we do it too late. Could 9/11 have been avoided if we took out al-Qaida in Afghanistan before the bombings? Would 40 million people still have died in WWII if America and our allies would have stood up to Hitler after Czechoslovakia? Hindsight is 20/20.

My sincere hope is that our leaders are prepared—that they have determined a red line and if the Russians cross it, we would have an overwhelming force prepared to respond.

It’s not pretty, but what is the alternative? Do we give Putin a free hand to commit any atrocity he wants? If a conflict comes, would we respond in a piecemeal fashion that would result in many more U.S. and allied casualties?

Final question: What strategic value is there in applying sanctions incrementally? At this point, everything we can do sanction-wise should be being done. The same goes for our efforts to supply the Ukrainians. Everything we are going to do, we need to do now. We need our leaders to be prepared, decisive and filled with firm resolve. The Ukrainians deserve at least that.

John Mihota

Spotsylvania