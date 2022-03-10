Letter: Do Stafford's supervisors actually live here?

Do the Stafford supervisors actually live here?

I am increasingly baffled over the decisions made by the board of supervisors in Stafford County.

Do they actually live in this county? (No reference to the supervisor who finished out his term in Florida recently.)

Here’s a better question: do these supervisors drive in Stafford County, ever?

I ask because who in their right mind would approve a housing development on Route 17/Warrenton Road that will add approximately 2,500 car trips to a road that is already clogged every day with traffic.

When I-95 backs up, Route 17 backs up. Those of us who live on this road are prisoners to Route 17 and the trucks that block intersections as the lights change.

Thanks to the Waze app, many people bail on these major roads and take the “back roads” that only seasoned county drivers used to know. As a result, every single road that feeds off of and onto Route 17 is backed up with traffic.

I read a comment on Facebook by a sitting supervisor who said it’s not right to hold a developer responsible for the underfunding of schools by past boards. Is it right to make the residents of the county that she represents to be responsible for that underfunding by sending children to overcrowded schools?

You can do better, supervisors.

Helene Domi

Stafford