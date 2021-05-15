LETTER: Do the right thing and get vaccinated

Do the right thing and get vaccinated

It is a mystery to me why a great number of people refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Would the same group refuse to receive a cancer vaccine that would control and perhaps eliminate cancer in its many forms?

Would they also not obey traffic laws because they consider them to be an affront to their idea of liberty?

Viruses, pathogens and the like are perfectly apolitical, color- and race-blind, and have no religious affiliations. They just are. They just make you sick and kill you.

Do the right thing. It has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with surviving this calamity.

Christian Renault

Stafford