Letter: Do we decide which medical procedures to allow?

Is it our right, under all circumstances, to decide which medical procedures we will allow?

During a 1902 smallpox outbreak in Cambridge, Mass. (with a 17 percent mortality), the Board of Health adopted a regulation requiring vaccination/revaccination of all inhabitants. In 1905 the U.S. Supreme Court (Jacobson v. Massachusetts) upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws, articulating the view that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state.

Justice John Harlan, delivering the 7–2 decision, held “in every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand. Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own liberty whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

In 1922’s Zucht v. King, the court held a school system could refuse admission to students who did not receive required vaccinations. A COVID-related lawsuit (Does v. Mills), challenged Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers. By 6–3 the Supreme Court denied relief to those who were seeking an injunction on the mandate.

Currently, COVID-19 mortality ranges from 6.1 percent in Peru to 0.1 percent in Iceland, but if the world sees another pandemic, with mortality approaching the 1902 Cambridge value, will some still assert an absolute right to refuse an effective vaccine, regardless of the negative effect on society as a whole?

Donald Bley

Spotsylvania