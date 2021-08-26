LETTER: Do your homework on solar installers

Do your homework on solar installers

I read with interest the article in the FLS promoting the LEAP program of one-stop shopping for installing solar panels. I installed solar panels last year to take advantage of the tax breaks, and my first interview was with the LEAP program. I also interviewed three other installers doing work in the area.

I encourage everyone to do your research before selecting an installer.

The selected campaign installer recommended by the LEAP organization sent out a high pressure salesperson that was $5,000 to $8,000 higher than the other three companies. When I called the LEAP manager to tell them about their installer, he didn’t want to hear about it and blew me off.

Solar power is a great but expensive investment, so do your homework first. I went with a small local company named Teakwood, and my electric bill went from $200 per month to $16.10 this summer, and I am currently banking hours to offset the winter bills.

John Vergeres

Locust Grove