I greatly respect the Rev. Joe Hensley and the good work he and St. George’s do, and regret that he thinks my column “Wading into the transgender controversy” on April 30 showed a lack of compassion for transgender and nonbinary people.

My intention was to inform about the issues that are causing a lot of anguish on both sides of the debate and the paradoxical agreement of people who would normally hold different philosophical views but now support the same idea: opposition to young people making decisions about their sexuality, that will have lifelong repercussions at a time when they are likely not mature enough to do so.