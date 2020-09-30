LETTER: Does doc's support of Dems include abortion?

Does doc’s support of Democrats

include abortion?

In the Sunday, Sept. 27 Health section of The Free Lance–Star, Dr. Patrick Neustatter talks about the need for doctors to get involved in politics. I agree, and I have the greatest respect for their medical expertise.

But not so much for their political expertise.

While he says he’s “being careful to avoid promoting any particular candidate,” Dr. Neustatter does the exact opposite when he states that he supports the Affordable Care Act and single-payer health care, and would support a presidential candidate who moves us toward universal health coverage.

Therefore, he clearly is supporting one of the current presidential candidates. Please note that candidate (and his party) supports abortion as well. One wonders if Dr. Neustatter also supports abortion.

He then quotes the American Medical Association: “Physicians have an ethical responsibility to seek change when they believe the requirements of the law or policy are contrary to the best interests of patients.”

Doesn’t that ethical responsibility include “the best interests” of unborn patients as well?

Floyd Watson

Locust Grove