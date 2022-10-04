Letter: Does Rep. Wittman recognize Biden?

Congressman Rob Wittman responded to my recent letter in The Free Lance–Star, criticizing him and his Republican colleagues for playing politics and voting against the PACT Act, to provide benefits to veterans harmed by toxic burn pits in combat zones.

It is encouraging that Wittman pays attention to the opinions expressed in the FLS. He stated he voted for the bill that ultimately was passed. However, the original bill was resubmitted because of a technical flaw in the funding mechanism. This gave Wittman a second chance to vote for the bill. Wittman stated that he didn’t support it originally because the “bill was incomplete” and did not “properly address” other issues. The only changes in the final bill concerned the funding. Oddly, Wittman voted for essentially the same bill that he had rejected.

Since Wittman is clarifying his positions, voters would like to know if he is still supporting the insurrection. The January 6 committee identified several stages in the plan to oppose the peaceful transfer of power after the election. The votes to reject legitimate electoral votes, immediately after the January 6 riot, was one such step.

Congressman Wittman was a willing participant in this undemocratic act. The pushing of the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump is still an ongoing part of the insurrection. Can Congressman Wittman state in these pages, for the benefit of the readers and voters, that Joe Biden unequivocally won the presidency in a free and fair election?

A response that states, “Joe Biden is president” is just an evasion. That is the way Republicans (and Wittman) avoid directly answering the question.

Congressman, is it yes or no? Are you still a part of the insurrection? The voters want to know.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach