Letter: Dominion Energy/Home Serve

My home A/C wasn’t working to full capacity, so I called Home Serve, the home plan contractor for Dominion Energy, who I have had a repair contract with for over 10 years. My policy was paid and up to date. Home serve charged me $50 and sent an A/C repair company to fix the unit. The contractor arrived, checked the unit, and said it was old and out of date; and Dominion Energy refused to service the unit.

We are in a senior community, and many of the residents have the same service contract with Dominion Energy. When I tried to contact the company, it was nearly impossible. I finally reached someone, who canceled the policy, but said I’d have to pay the May premium because it was already in the system with the regular Dominion billing cycle—with an additional service monthly increase. The A/C service company that responded said it could temporarily fix the unit for $1,600, as it needed a certain gas, but with no guarantee. Many of us are shocked at the conduct of this large energy company, and I for one, a disabled veteran and 25-year retired NYC firefighter will file a complaint with the state.