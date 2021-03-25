LETTER: Donate your stimulus if you don't need it.

Donate your stimulus money if you don’t need it

I am writing to offer an alternative to all the folks out there who oppose the stimulus payment that is currently being distributed by the U.S. government.

I am a fortunate person who is retired and who was able, so far, to navigate the pandemic without getting sick (I am fully vaccinated now) without suffering a significant loss of income, without food insecurity and without losing the ability to pay my bills.

Rather than blame my neighbors (you are all my neighbors, by the way), I took my entire stimulus check and sent it to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to feed those who need that help. According to their website, that $2,000 will provide about 4,000 meals, and that makes me smile.

If you are able, whether you are motivated by concern for your neighbors or your hate for the idea of the stimulus, send the entire thing (or whatever you can afford) to an organization that takes care of our neighbors.

Put your money where your mouth is, or where the mouths of your neighbors are.

David Jones

King George