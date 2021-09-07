LETTER: Donnie doesn't get to dictate to Jeopardy

Donnie doesn’t get to control ‘Jeopardy’

Donnie Johnston is certainly entitled to his opinion. In his Aug. 26 column, he should have stated it as such when he called “Jeopardy” a fiasco.

No one except the Jeopardy team has the authority to decide when they will select a permanent host for this best-ever game show. Donnie does not get to decide that the selection should have been made at a time that he chooses.

Guest hosts have kept this world-famous game show on the air during a time of mourning for the beloved Alex Trebek. Only the Jeopardy team has the right to determine who will be named as the new host and at a time of their choosing.

In the meantime, Donnie, if you are one of those who choose not to watch because of what you consider a fiasco, I doubt you will be missed.

Ellie Conley

Stafford