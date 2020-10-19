LETTER: Donnie is owed an apology

Donnie is owed

an apology

It is FLS reader Mark Houghton, not Donnie Johnston, who “shows a depth of ignorance” on the subject of Christopher Columbus [“Donnie Johnston needs to bone up on his history,” Oct. 15].

Like most of our young people, Houghton was probably only exposed to one revisionist historian, such as the execrable Howard Zinn, and fully took on board his “all things western are bad” message.

In fact, Houghton is guilty of worse, since at least Zinn was an historian (albeit a sloppy and dishonest one), while the author he cites for his Columbus “facts” is the sociologist James Loewen, a fellow traveler of Zinn’s whose work, “Lies Teachers Told You,” makes “A People’s History of the United States” look like solid work.

Many real historians have gone over the evidence laid out against Columbus, which is almost exclusively based on Bartolomé de Las Casas’ 1542 book, which was—and still is—considered extremely biased and political in nature.