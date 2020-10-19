LETTER: Donnie is owed an apology

Donnie is owed
an apology
It is FLS reader Mark Houghton, not Donnie Johnston, who “shows a depth of ignorance” on the subject of Christopher Columbus [“Donnie Johnston needs to bone up on his history,” Oct. 15].
Like most of our young people, Houghton was probably only exposed to one revisionist historian, such as the execrable Howard Zinn, and fully took on board his “all things western are bad” message.
In fact, Houghton is guilty of worse, since at least Zinn was an historian (albeit a sloppy and dishonest one), while the author he cites for his Columbus “facts” is the sociologist James Loewen, a fellow traveler of Zinn’s whose work, “Lies Teachers Told You,” makes “A People’s History of the United States” look like solid work.
Many real historians have gone over the evidence laid out against Columbus, which is almost exclusively based on Bartolomé de Las Casas’ 1542 book, which was—and still is—considered extremely biased and political in nature.
Yes, it is true Columbus was a man of his time, and it’s true that European diseases brought by Columbus and others ravaged the local population, just as they did after the Pilgrims landed in New England 400 years ago. But Columbus was a far cry from the genocidal maniac that Zinn and Loewen make him out to be.
I suspect Mr. Houghton is one of those who goes on about “critical thinking.” In his insulting comment about Donnie, he demonstrated none of that. He read one highly biased and suspect book and then set his new beliefs in concrete.
Countless good books have been written about Columbus. Houghton should read a few and then get in touch with Donnie and apologize.
Paul S. Cariker
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!