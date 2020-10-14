LETTER: Donnie needs to bone up on his history

Donnie Johnston really needs to bone up on his history

The depths of ignorance and illogic shown by Donnie Johnston in the FLS on Oct. 10 are immense. You can have your own opinion, but not your own facts.

The following comments are based on chapter 2 of “Lies My Teacher Told Me” by James W. Loewen. He uses primary (letters by Columbus and other expedition members; contemporaneous histories) and secondary sources to dispel the Columbus myths found in history textbooks.

Johnston declares the offensiveness directed toward Columbus is due to his “discovering of America [which] destroyed the Native American culture and led to white settlement, which was responsible for the slave trade … acts that occurred more than a century after the explorer’s death.”

Wrong. The offensiveness is due to the behavior of Columbus and the Spaniards toward the Arawak of Hispaniola: taking land, wealth and labor from indigenous people, leading to near extermination, and the transatlantic slave trade creating a racial underclass. This all occurred during and shortly after his four voyages, not 100 years later.