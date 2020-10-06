LETTER: Donnie should steer clear of politics

Donnie should steer clear of politics

I’m sure Donnie Johnston’s columns about gardening and events that took place during his childhood are popular and well-received. However, he should be cautioned about writing about political matters about which he is not well-versed.

In a column a few weeks ago, Johnston expressed grave concerns about Joe Biden’s physical health and ability to serve as president—while altogether ignoring the much more alarming circumstances of Donald Trump running around the country in the midst of a deadly pandemic and appearing maskless before thousands of similarly maskless crowds in violation of his own administration’s rules.

Now, in an obvious nod to Trump’s efforts to challenge and cast doubts on the legitimacy of the upcoming election, Johnston expresses alarm that one can vote “and be dead before Election Day and still have your vote legally counted.” [“Could early voting have grave consequences?” Oct. 3]

Is Johnston not aware that death does not excuse one’s obligation to pay income taxes? Or that death does not absolve one from liability arising from one’s actions before death (e.g., pending lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate)?