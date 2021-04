Donnie should stick to gardening advice

Donnie Johnston’s recent column on the police treating the public like the enemy was hilarious. [“Police must stop treating public like enemy,” April 17].

Old white guy from Culpeper, Virginia, afraid of the police? Please! Where are the numbers or statistics to back up his position?

Donnie should stick to what he knows best—raising tomatoes.

Oh yeah, and if somebody vandalizes your tomato patch, Donnie, call a social worker.

Scott Bartley

Spotsylvania