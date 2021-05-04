LETTER: Donnie's anti-police column was way off base

Donnie’s anti-police column was way off base

Recently Donnie Johnston penned a column which displayed his complete lack of knowledge about law enforcement [“Police must stop treating public like enemy,” April 17]. It is because of the Democratic socialists that there is this anti-law enforcement sentiment in the country, which is perpetuated by the media.

I read one interesting piece in which the author indicated that with the Chauvin conviction, law enforcement will be even more aggressive against people of color.

I will tell you what is really going to happen: the law enforcement community will do what is required and nothing more.

Police officers will be less inclined to interact with the public. They will not engage, and as a result you will see the crime rates rise precipitously. The ones who will be hurt the most will be minority communities.

All this talk of defunding or abolishing the police is fodder for the socialists.

The case involving the Columbus police officer is an example of how he had to make a split-second decision to either use deadly force to save another life or do nothing.