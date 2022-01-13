Letter: Donnie's column on Jan. 6 riot was disservice to readers

Donnie’s column on Jan. 6 riot was a disservice to readers

I’m still in disbelief after reading Donnie Johnston’s biased and uninformed rant regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot [“Insurrectionists get away with treason,” Jan. 6, 2022]. He makes so many generalizations and leaves out so many facts that he did a total disservice to FLS readers.

He uses the term “insurrection” because he drinks fake news Kool Aid and wonders why no one was charged with insurrection or terrorism. The answer is that even the FBI stated there was no evidence of a coordinated plan to storm the Capitol. Donnie is happy that hundreds of people are held in terrible jail conditions without due process.

Then, Donnie didn’t have the intellectual honesty to ask a few questions, such as why did Nancy Pelosi not have adequate security, knowing there would be a large crowd. Donnie doesn’t even mention the presence of instigators (possibly FBI) urging the crowd and removing barriers, yet Donnie doesn’t seem to know or care that the FBI and Justice Department both refuse to identify or detain these individuals.