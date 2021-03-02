 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Donnie's Cruz column shows he's out of touch
0 comments

LETTER: Donnie's Cruz column shows he's out of touch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donnie’s column

on Ted Cruz shows he’s out of touch

Donnie Johnston’s Feb. 27 column [“Heat on Cruz could have melted Texas ice”] shows how out of touch Johnston is with ordinary people.

Johnston asked, “What could Ted Cruz have done by staying in Texas?” Take a cue from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. They both volunteered their time to work in the trenches helping hard-hit Texas residents, while raising millions of dollars towards Texas relief.

That’s one thing that Ted Cruz could have done by staying home from Cancun.

Johnston also said Cruz’s critics would have flown off to Cancun if they had the chance. Really? Does Johnston understand that most constituents don’t have the same means as Cruz to jet off to Cancun?

There is no way to put a positive spin on Ted Cruz’s behavior during a crisis. He chose his own personal interests over the needs of his constituents.

Robin Zaner

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert