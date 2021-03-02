LETTER: Donnie's Cruz column shows he's out of touch

Donnie’s column

on Ted Cruz shows he’s out of touch

Donnie Johnston’s Feb. 27 column [“Heat on Cruz could have melted Texas ice”] shows how out of touch Johnston is with ordinary people.

Johnston asked, “What could Ted Cruz have done by staying in Texas?” Take a cue from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. They both volunteered their time to work in the trenches helping hard-hit Texas residents, while raising millions of dollars towards Texas relief.

That’s one thing that Ted Cruz could have done by staying home from Cancun.

Johnston also said Cruz’s critics would have flown off to Cancun if they had the chance. Really? Does Johnston understand that most constituents don’t have the same means as Cruz to jet off to Cancun?

There is no way to put a positive spin on Ted Cruz’s behavior during a crisis. He chose his own personal interests over the needs of his constituents.

Robin Zaner

Spotsylvania