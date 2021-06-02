LETTER: Donnie's off his rocker again

Donnie Johnston is off his rocker again

Regarding Donnie Johnston’s column on May 22 [“Is purging the best way to build a stronger GOP?”]: once again, Donnie is off his rocker.

He started by stating that the Republicans were wrong to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as the chair of the Republican Conference. As such, she needed to be careful what she said because she was representing the conference.

But the vast majority of Republicans did not support her views and considered her a distraction. If she had any degree of integrity, which she doesn’t, she should have resigned.

Instead, by her own doing, she chose to be booted out of that position, which was Phase I. Phase II will come in November 2022, when she and the other RINOS in the House and Senate will be booted out of Congress.

Donnie then went on to say that the “ultra-conservatives” worship Donald Trump. Some may have a problem with President Trump’s demeanor, but that’s a subject for another day.