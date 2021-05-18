LETTER: Donnie's right 98% of the time

Donnie is right

98 percent of time

Before reading another mean-spirited letter about Donnie Johnston, please know that he is a writer, not a politician or historian, hired by the newspaper to address many issues and using our constitutional right of free speech. No one has to read his columns.

Personally, that’s the first thing I look for in the daily paper. And about 98 percent of the time, he’s right on target. Donnie’s May 1 column about “free money” [“Are benefits erasing the stimulus to work?”] really hit the nail on the head. I’ve heard this from many businesses and individuals: “Why work when I get $3,900 a month to stay home?”

My concern: What is the government going to give away before the Federal Reserve goes broke and our national debt is totally off the charts?

Then what, Democrats?

Gerry Tully

Colonial Beach