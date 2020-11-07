Letter: Donnie's right, get the kids back in school

Donnie is right, get kids back in school

Donnie Johnston’s column on Oct. 22, “Response to coronavirus is hurting children’s education,” is spot on. School boards, administrations and governments need to be fully aware of the negative impacts all this is having on our children, especially the younger ones just starting school.

Theses kids need the structure that being in school provides, not to mention the social skills they start to develop early on that they may never develop well because of this. They are placed on an emotional roller coaster daily because of the crazy schedules, as are the parents, trying to keep up with which days they are in school versus at home (or daycare, if available) and trying to make sense of “virtual” learning, assuming they have internet access.

It’s unconscionable what this is doing to our children and grandchildren, and our society as a whole. Our prayer is that this awful plague ends soon and we can get back to living life to the full. We all need to pray for the children and their well being for the future. Thanks, Donnie, and please keep this issue at the forefront.

Craig Lewis

Bowling Green