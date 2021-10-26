 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Don't be stupid. Vote Republican
0 comments

LETTER: Don't be stupid. Vote Republican

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don’t be stupid. Vote Republican

In response to Bob Lowry’s letter [“Vote for Democrats to save planet, democracy,” Oct. 22]. I’m not too sure Bob really knows what he’s talking about.

First off, Democrats are the party of racism and fascism, lies and deceit. They are the elitists in this country who think they know what’s best for everyone.

Secondly, Bob, you must not have been awake during U.S. government classes. This is a republic, not a democracy.

And if you really want to save the planet, this country and humanity, then please don’t be stupid.

Vote Republican.

William Taylor

King George

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert