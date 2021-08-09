LETTER: Don't blame Biden for end of eviction ban

Don’t blame Biden for end of eviction ban

A headline in The Free Lance–Star and other headlines across the country are dead wrong. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats did not fail to extend a nationwide eviction moratorium.

It was Congress, in its entirety, that failed to do that. It was the Supreme Court that failed to allow the Centers for Disease Control to extend its ban on evictions past July 31.

The CDC imposed the emergency ban to combat the coronavirus pandemic. They feared widespread homelessness would spread the disease even faster.

Now, during a COVID-19 delta surge, millions of Americans will be forced from their homes. Per a survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some in a matter of days. That’s a lot of families, many with children, who will be forced onto the streets and into shelters.

There are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 213 Republicans in the House. Any of these Republicans can join Democrats in voting for an extension of the eviction moratorium. Just last Thursday, House Republicans objected to an attempt to simply approve an extension by consent.