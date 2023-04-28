Concerning proposed cuts to public library funding by members of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors, the public library system has been an important part of my life from childhood to adulthood.

As a child, library programs provided important education, stimulation and entertainment activities. As a teenager, working at the Salem Church Library was my first part-time job. As an adult, the library is a fantastic resource for study, research and socializing. As such, I strongly oppose any cuts to library funding.

Let me be clear: personal politics of individual board members has absolutely no place in public policy. The sole purpose of the county board of supervisors is to improve and expand the variety and quality of our public resources. Restricting or eliminating public services is a dereliction of duty and should be addressed as such.

Board members who vote to reduce or restrict library funding will not only not get my vote, but I pledge to actively work to campaign against them. Even proposing such cuts should be subject to shame and derision.

Nathan Cass

Fredericksburg