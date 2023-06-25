Why are we allowing solar panel farms to be built in Virginia? A farm needs to generate 3 kWh to deliver 1 kWh to Fredericksburg. Putting panels on many roofs is cheaper, doesn't require destroying an eco-system and puts the power right where it is to be used. It also would put jobs in the local area to maintain the panels instead of way out in a rural area. There is also open land under the high voltage lines that run through the city. Only when these areas are fully used should rural areas be accessed.