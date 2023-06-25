Why are we allowing solar panel farms to be built in Virginia? A farm needs to generate 3 kWh to deliver 1 kWh to Fredericksburg. Putting panels on many roofs is cheaper, doesn't require destroying an eco-system and puts the power right where it is to be used. It also would put jobs in the local area to maintain the panels instead of way out in a rural area. There is also open land under the high voltage lines that run through the city. Only when these areas are fully used should rural areas be accessed.
Christopher Avery
Fredericksburg