Letter: Don't forget the work of the VA

Gade ignores gender-specific health needs

I read Commissioner Gade’s op-ed “Celebrating Service of Virginia’s Women Vets” and noticed that he failed to mention services available through the Commonwealth’s Department of Veterans Services to assist with filing service-connected disability claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs, especially for mental health issues, to include military sexual assault.

He also failed to talk about the number of VA medical facilities across the commonwealth that specialize in gender-specific medical conditions. The primary focus of the article was getting women veterans jobs. Commissioner Gade’s primary goal appears to be generating more taxpayers than meeting the health care needs of veterans.

Many veterans, both men and women, struggling with PTSD and other mental health conditions due to active-duty military service experience challenges in holding down full-time employment without proper medical treatment by trained health care providers. It appears the Virginia Values Veterans Program needs to be reevaluated, to include addressing all of the unique needs of women veterans, such as access to adequate child care and gender-specific health care.

Praise and respect for their honorable military service is appropriate, but their basic needs during their transition from active-duty to the civilian workforce must be wholistic. They deserve nothing less from a grateful nation and commonwealth.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania