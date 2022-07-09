Letter: Don't give prisoners a free ride

Don’t give prisoners a free ride

Am I to understand jails and prisons are charging inmates for making telephone calls, using wireless tablets to stream movies, and search the internet? They have to pay to see a doctor and pay for their incarceration, too? Albeit the fees are insignificant, they still have to pay for them?

Good: no more free rides.

Rappahannock Regional Jail’s fees are for those incarcerated. It’s in the form of additional staff, equipment to help protect inmates, transport them, for life items such as clothing and bedding. That money generated offsets taxpayer costs. I appreciate not having to pay more taxes for people who cost this country trillions associated with their crimes as rape, robbery, murder, theft, drugs, drug introduction to our kids, assault and vandalism. Yep, makes me proud I foot most of their bills.

Indigent inmates get the services required by law: they are protected, they are fed three meals daily, transported to court, seen by lawyers and judges alike, they can obtain medical services. Wireless tablets, movies, multiple phone calls, snack food. These are luxuries and not necessity. We make choices almost daily when making purchases. We cut, we spend less, choose more wisely to stretch our dollars. We pay to see a doctor and have phone bills too.

I help pay $25,000/year per inmate to incarcerate them for breaking the laws in my community, against me, and my fellow citizens. For those out there shelling out hundreds of dollars a month for those jailed for breaking the law, may I suggest books, some paper, envelopes and a book of stamps? Forever stamps if recidivism runs in the family.

Superintendent K. Hudson and the fine staff at Rappahannock Regional Jail: keep up the good work.

Tod Runyon

Spotsylvania