LETTER: Don't ignore voters and ask for donations

Don’t ignore

voters and then

ask for donations

How many Virginians have tried to contact their state senator, delegate or congressional representative? I am a resident of Spotsylvania County, Battlefield, 17th District. I have tried to contact my state senator since last year.

I have sent numerous emails, have made phone calls and even written a letter when the General Assembly was in session. After some months, I received an email thanking me. I guess it was for the emails I had sent. Not sure. My questions were never addressed.

After the General Assembly session was over, I received an email listing my senator’s accomplishments. The third email I received was asking for a donation.

My reply was, “When I hear from you, you will hear from me.” I have had the same experience with my county supervisor.

My message to those who run for office: Do not ignore your constituents. It is your decision to run for office. It is your duty to answer any questions that we may have. If you cannot do your job, get out of the way.

Please do not snub us and then ask for our support.

Bonnie Wyne

Spotsylvania