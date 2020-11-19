LETTER: Don't let outsiders determine region's future

Culture is essential to the prosperity

of our community

If you want to measure a community’s potential for prosperity, you must look at its culture.

What exactly defines culture? Culture is the heart of a people and their way of life. Culture encompasses everything essential to a good living—food, art, music, clothing, entertainment and recreation.

If a community is flourishing in these areas, then naturally it is economically prosperous, regardless of whatever kind of trouble may be stirring nearby.

Residents of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford deserve meaningful, rich, and fun activities and experiences.

As we move forward into the future, it is important that the City of Fredericksburg and the powers that be focus on cultivating good vibes and good memories among the people this holiday season.

Culture is what unites us and brings us together in mutual understanding and camaraderie as neighbors. Above all else, it is our culture which serves as a shining light in times of darkness.