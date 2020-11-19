LETTER: Don't let outsiders determine region's future

Culture is essential to the prosperity
of our community
If you want to measure a community’s potential for prosperity, you must look at its culture.
What exactly defines culture? Culture is the heart of a people and their way of life. Culture encompasses everything essential to a good living—food, art, music, clothing, entertainment and recreation.
If a community is flourishing in these areas, then naturally it is economically prosperous, regardless of whatever kind of trouble may be stirring nearby.
Residents of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford deserve meaningful, rich, and fun activities and experiences.
As we move forward into the future, it is important that the City of Fredericksburg and the powers that be focus on cultivating good vibes and good memories among the people this holiday season.
Culture is what unites us and brings us together in mutual understanding and camaraderie as neighbors. Above all else, it is our culture which serves as a shining light in times of darkness.
Let’s make Fredericksburg creative again by supporting local culture and the arts, for it is these things which will allow us to grow into the great community that we are destined to be.
Just because something creates money doesn’t mean it is “valuable.” Stop destroying our community, our sacred lands and our historical traditions by inviting “carpetbagger” outsiders to develop our future.
Please let us create our own future. We are more than competent to complete this task.
Zach Champ
Spotsylvania
