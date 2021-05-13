LETTER: Don't let the politicians or media divide us

Don’t let the politicians or media divide us

At Spotsylvania Military Park, the dogwoods in flower lendi bright spring color to the more abundant greenery of the surrounding countryside and the promise of life renewed to a land where, 157 years ago during another spring, death was predominant.

In the spring of 1864, this was farmland, crisscrossed with wagon tracks.i Except for the well-worn, yet ubiquitous earthworks, how would you know that tens of thousands of our countrymen, Black and white, danced a terrible tango of destruction?

Today, young families of all races picnic beside the park roads and trails, walk with their canine companions and greet other nature lovers with a wave, a smile and perhaps a favorable comment on the weather, an impressive dog or an interesting T-shirt or hat. It’s a wonderful place for a peaceful and carefree outing.