LETTER: Don't let the politicians or media divide us

Don’t let the politicians or media divide us
At Spotsylvania Military Park, the dogwoods in flower lendi bright spring color to the more abundant greenery of the surrounding countryside and the promise of life renewed to a land where, 157 years ago during another spring, death was predominant.
In the spring of 1864, this was farmland, crisscrossed with wagon tracks.i Except for the well-worn, yet ubiquitous earthworks, how would you know that tens of thousands of our countrymen, Black and white, danced a terrible tango of destruction?
Today, young families of all races picnic beside the park roads and trails, walk with their canine companions and greet other nature lovers with a wave, a smile and perhaps a favorable comment on the weather, an impressive dog or an interesting T-shirt or hat. It’s a wonderful place for a peaceful and carefree outing.
But now it is twilight and time to leave this sylvan place as the forces inherent in darkness bring the ghosts of the past back to life, and the dogs of war go at it again. In the darkness of the human psyche, bad things lurk—some things never change. The drums of yesterday start to roll, multiple cannon roar, the earth shakes and small arms fire whistles past your head as grim-faced, dirty and determined men advance in a line of deadly intent toward the Bloody Angle and are met by hundreds of retreating, wounded and demoralized men.
Time does not stand still here. Which of the foregoing scenarios would you bequeath to your children? And what can you do to bring all Americans together during this trying time and roll back the forces of darkness?
I believe most Americans wish to get along. It is time to come together, as one people, and resist the hate-mongering, division and chaos in the news media and Congress.
Send them a message: We, the People, one and forever.
Eckel Davis
Spotsylvania